Six people were injured after gusty winds blew away metal roofing sheets at the Thoothukudi airport expansion site. In a separate incident, a blast at a firecracker factory killed one woman and injured 26 others in the same district.

Six people sustained serious injuries after strong gusty winds that struck Thoothukudi on Sunday blew away temporary metal roofing sheets erected for the airport expansion works, causing them to fall on workers and members of the public.

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The incident occurred near the Vaagaikulam toll plaza area, where powerful winds suddenly swept through. The tin-sheet roofs of temporary structures put up for the ongoing expansion works at Thoothukudi Airport were unable to withstand the force of the wind and were ripped off, flying through the air before crashing onto workers and passers-by in the nearby Beatdown area.

Those seriously injured include welding workers Mohankumar, son of Shanmugaraj, from North Kalangarai, and Ayyappan, son of Muniyasamy, from Kalangarai. Also injured were Arumugathai, wife of Thangaraj, and her daughter Akashini, residents of MSP Nagar in Tharuvai Village under Alangulam Taluk in Tirunelveli District. John Britto and his wife, Veronica, residents of Mathakovil Street in Nettur, also sustained injuries in the incident.

All six injured persons have been admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing intensive treatment. Pudukottai Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills One

Earlier, in a separate incident on Saturday, one person was killed, and 26 others were injured after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, police said.

The incident took place at the Balaji Fire Works factory located in Ayan Rajapatti when workers were engaged in manufacturing activities.

According to Masarpatti Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Mariammal, a resident of Nathathupatti who was employed at the factory. Officials said that 26 workers sustained injuries in the explosion, with three of them reported to be in critical condition. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Sattur for treatment.

The blast caused extensive damage to the factory premises. Two rooms in the factory were partially damaged and are in danger of collapsing, while three rooms were completely damaged. (ANI)