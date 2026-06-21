A person was killed in an explosion in Hyderabad's Badangpet area on Sunday. Police said the body parts of the deceased were found 10 metres from the blast site. Forensic teams and a dog squad have been deployed to investigate the incident.

A person was killed in an explosion in an open area in Badangpet under the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station in Hyderabad, officials said on Sunday.

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According to police, body parts of the deceased were found around 10 metres away from the site of the explosion.

Investigation Launched

Police and forensic teams rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The area has been cordoned off and entry has been restricted as officials examine the scene.

"We have reached the spot along with teams and are investigating the matter," a police official said.

Forensic experts and a dog squad have been deployed to assist in the investigation. Authorities are currently examining the nature and cause of the explosion. Further details are awaited. (ANI)