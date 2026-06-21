BJP President Nitin Nabin said International Yoga Day is a symbol of India's growing global influence and cultural identity. Speaking in Ludhiana, he credited PM Modi for promoting Indian traditions and culture on the world stage.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Saturday said that International Yoga Day has become a symbol of India's growing global influence and cultural identity. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting Indian traditions and culture on the world stage.

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Nabin Credits PM Modi for Reviving Indian Traditions

Speaking after inaugurating the BJP's new office in Ludhiana, Nabin said, "As I sit here today with all the workers and senior colleagues from our Shakti Kendras, I acknowledge that Punjab is a state that serves not only as a guardian of India's security but also as a protective shield for its culture... As I visit this land of the Gurus today, I wish to extend my greetings to you, acknowledging the significance of this day. Today is International Yoga Day. In many ways, International Yoga Day showcases the identity of our 'New India' on the global stage."

"There was a time when the traditions and values of our Gurus certainly distinguished India's standing in the world. However, our identity and those cherished traditions of our Gurus had somewhat faded with time. But it is our good fortune that we have a Prime Minister who has brought recognition to Indian traditions and culture on the global stage. Today, we can say that International Yoga Day reflects India's growing influence and the established global stature of Indian culture," he further added.

12th International Day of Yoga: 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga was observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being. (ANI)