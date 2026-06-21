CBSE has started releasing Class XII re-evaluation outcomes in phases, with over 87% of applications already declared. The board has advised students to check the official DigiLocker portal and assured that the entire process will be completed soon.

CBSE Announces Phased Release of Re-evaluation Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the phased release of Class XII verification and re-evaluation outcomes, stating that more than 87 per cent of the total applications received have already been processed and declared.

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In a post on X, CBSE informed students that the remaining applications would be released in phases and assured them that the entire process would be completed soon. "Dearest students, CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon," CBSE said.

The board advised students to check the status of their applications through the official DigiLocker results portal and urged them not to rely on unverified information circulating on social media. "CBSE assures students that every application has been processed through a robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy. Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information," the board added. CBSE also stated that its offices would remain available to provide guidance and assistance to students during the process.

Background: Delhi High Court Ruling on Re-evaluation Portal

The development comes amid ongoing discussions over the evaluation and re-evaluation mechanism of the board examinations. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court declined to direct CBSE to reopen the revaluation portal after hearing submissions from the board and the Centre.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that around 1.27 lakh students had already approached CBSE through its portal and nearly 3.87 lakh answer scripts were under review. He argued that reopening the portal could delay the admission process for over 70 lakh students who appeared for the examinations.

The matter was raised through a Public Interest Litigation filed by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which sought the reopening of the revaluation portal and compensatory marks for students allegedly affected by issues related to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

CBSE has maintained that student grievances are being addressed through the established review and verification process. (ANI)