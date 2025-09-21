UP CM Yogi hailed PM Narendra Modi’s GST reforms as a historic Diwali gift, offering relief on essentials and boosting youth aspirations. Speaking at the NaMo Yuva Run, he urged awareness, discipline, and participation in Seva Pakhwada initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the nation and Uttar Pradesh a historic Diwali gift through GST reforms, providing relief on essentials like educational materials, milk, curd, ghee, cheese and other food products, while imposing higher taxes on drugs and wasteful spending, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. Speaking at the launch of the NaMo Yuva Run for a Drug-Free India from his residence, CM Yogi added that to support youth aspirations, exemptions were extended to bikes, cars, houses, steel, cement and other necessities.

Flagging off the marathon from Kalidas Marg to the 1090 Intersection, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the GST reforms announced by the GST Council on September 3, which will take effect nationwide from September 22. He also energized the youth with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Marking the spirit of Vijayadashami, youth across villages, towns, and districts will symbolically burn effigies of evil—sin, oppression, corruption, injustice, and drug abuse.

CM Yogi said the GST reforms will ease inflation for the poor, make education more affordable, and strengthen citizens’ purchasing power, thereby boosting markets, creating jobs, and opening new avenues of progress. He stressed that the reform ensures welfare for traders, relief for the poor, and benefits for all consumers, and urged that every resident of Uttar Pradesh be made aware of its significance. He also noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is observing “Seva Pakhwada” nationwide from September 17, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Inaugurated by the Prime Minister from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, with the theme “Swastha Nari, Sashakt Samaj,” the program reflects his vision that empowering women strengthens families, society, and the nation. Nationwide, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers are adding a transformative dimension to Seva Pakhwada through blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and health camps, linking the initiative with the vision of Viksit India.

Speaking about the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, CM Yogi recalled the Prime Minister’s call to pledge towards building a Developed India by adopting five vows: removing the vestiges of slavery, respecting heritage, honoring soldiers and uniformed forces, promoting social equality, and fulfilling civic duties with honesty. These vows, he said, will guide the nation towards development. Inspired by this vision, Uttar Pradesh has launched the “Viksit India – Viksit Uttar Pradesh” campaign, receiving overwhelming support from youth, farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, and intellectuals.

Highlighting self-reliance as the foundation of progress, the Chief Minister said that a self-reliant society emerges from a healthy society, and events like the NaMo Marathon provide new direction and energy to youth. Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has accelerated several initiatives for health and youth empowerment.

World Yoga Day earned global recognition, while initiatives like Khelo India, Fit India Movement, and Parliamentarian Sports Competitions have inspired young talent. Programs like Mission Rojgar have further expanded employment opportunities. Today, this same youth power is actively participating in the NaMo Marathon, making the Seva Pakhwada a grand success.

Addressing the youth, the Chief Minister said that youth power represents boundless energy—when directed positively, it can transform the nation. When diverted towards drugs, it leads only to ruin. He noted that the NaMo Marathon serves as a strong call for the youth to stay away from addiction.

He informed that a series of programs is being held from September 17 to October 2, with special events planned on September 25 (the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya) and October 2 (the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri). This year, Vijayadashami also coincides with October 2, making the occasion even more significant as a symbol of the victory of good over evil and the nation’s march towards strength and capability.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to participate in these programs with discipline and dignity, stressing that discipline is the greatest strength of youth. On this occasion, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, MLA Yogesh Shukla, Dr. Neeraj Bora, OP Srivastava, and other dignitaries were present.