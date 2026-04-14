PM Modi greeted VP CP Radhakrishnan on Tamil New Year 'Puthandu' and paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th Jayanti. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday and extended greetings to him on the occasion of Tamil New Year 'Puthandu' ahead of his visit to Dehradun for the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor inauguration.

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The meeting comes as the nation marks Puthandu, a significant cultural festival celebrated by Tamil communities, symbolising the beginning of the Tamil calendar year.

Tributes Paid on Ambedkar Jayanti

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in the parliament premises on the occasion of 135th Ambedkar Jayanti.

Alongside Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju, and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders also paid tribute to Babasaheb.

During the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a light-hearted moment.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, where he will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun.

PM's Itinerary for Inauguration Day

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.

Following this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun.

At around 12:30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public event in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

About the Economic Corridor

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.

The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours.

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