PM Narendra Modi greeted citizens on Parshuram Jayanti, saying Bhagwan Parashurama inspires people to stand against injustice and remain steadfast on the path of truth. He wished for everyone's happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti. PM Modi said that Bhagwan Parashurama inspires us to stand against injustice and remain steadfast on the path of truth. He noted that Bhagwan Parashurama symbolises unparalleled valour and wisdom.

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The Prime Minister expressed hope that with the blessings of Bhagwan Parashurama, every heart is filled with renewed energy and confidence. He also wished that Bhagwan Parashurama's blessings illuminate everyone's lives with happiness, peace and prosperity.

PM Modi's Message on X

The Prime Minister said in a post on X, "Many best wishes to all of you on Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti. May he inspire us to stand against injustice and remain steadfast on the path of truth. May the blessings of Bhagwan Parshurama, the symbol of unparalleled valour and wisdom, fill every heart with new energy and new confidence. May his blessings illuminate everyone's life with happiness, peace and prosperity."

Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

Parshuram Jayanti is one of the important festivals in Hinduism as it is the birth anniversary of the sixth avatar of Vishnu. Lord Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated when Tritiya prevails during Pradosh Kaal since it is that Lord Parshurama was born during that period.

A lot of devotees take a bath in the holy Ganga River on Parshuram Jayanti as it is considered to be a sacred ritual to be performed on such religious festivals. It is believed that Lord Vishnu incarnated as Parshurama in human form to destroy the evil on this planet. (ANI)