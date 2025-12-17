PM Narendra Modi was conferred with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Amit Shah hailed it as a moment of pride for India, reflecting the world's trust in Modi's leadership and the country's rising global stature.

BJP Leaders Congratulate PM Modi

Union Minister and BJP MP JP Nadda on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, calling it a "moment of pride for the country" and a reflection of India's growing global standing. In a post on X, Nadda wrote, "A moment of great honour for 1.4 billion people of India! My heartfelt congratulations to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji on being conferred with Ethiopia's highest honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. This 28th international honour reflects the world's trust in PM Modi ji's leadership and highlights India's rising stature on the world stage. It also stands as a strong symbol of the enduring friendship and deepening ties between India and Ethiopia." https://x.com/JPNadda/status/2001122206101938568

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conferment of Ethiopia's highest award, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', by his Ethiopian counterpart, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, is a milestone in India-Ethiopia ties. Shah said that it was a moment of pride for every Indian, signifying Bharat's rising stature in global diplomacy under his leadership. Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign state award bestowed on PM Modi. In a post on X, he said, "A moment of pride for every Indian. Congratulations to PM Shri Narendra ModiJi on being bestowed with Ethiopia's highest award, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.' It is the 28th accolade to Modi Ji's statesmanship by a foreign nation, signifying Bharat's rising stature in global diplomacy under his leadership. This honour will remain a milestone in the friendship between India and Ethiopia." https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2000997800897855928

PM Modi Humbly Accepts Honour

Earlier, PM Modi said the recognition belongs to the countless Indians whose trust, contributions, and efforts have shaped and strengthened the bilateral partnership. PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali bestowed the award. In his remarks, PM Modi said that the prize is a matter of great pride for him. "Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country - The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership," the Prime Minister said.

"On this occasion, I also express heartfelt gratitude to my friend PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, with great love and right, you had urged me to visit Ethiopia. How could I have turned down this invitation from my friend, my brother? So, at the first chance, I decided to come to Ethiopia," he added.

PM Modi's Visit to Ethiopia

On Tuesday, PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. (ANI)