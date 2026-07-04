Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma lauded PM Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Balotra refinery, crediting him for fulfilling promises. The PM dedicated projects worth over Rs 1.05 lakh crore, calling the refinery the state's lifeline.

CM Sharma Hails PM Modi's 'Steadfast Resolve'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Naredra Modi after the inauguration of refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Rajasthan's Balotra, asserting that the prime minister fulfilled the promises he made.

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Addressing the gathering at refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Balotra, the chief minister added that PM Modi always worked to give Rajasthan new gifts and the refinery complex is proof of his steadfast resolve. "Today is a very auspicious day that we are receiving the guidance of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi... The Prime Minister has always had a special attachment to Rajasthan. Whenever you have visited Rajasthan, you have always worked to give Rajasthan new gifts... Today too, through your blessed hands, the state is about to receive gifts of development projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh 5 thousand crore," CM Sharma said.

He highlighted the project benefit, saying the refinery built for Rs 80 thousand crore would become the lifeline of the state. He added, "What the Prime Minister says, he demonstrates by doing... On January 16, 2018, you laid the foundation stone for this refinery on this very land of Pachpadra, and today you are inaugurating it. This is proof of your steadfast resolve... Today, through your blessed hands, the refinery built for Rs 80 thousand crore is going to become the lifeline of the state..."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off refinery production tankers from the Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex, developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan Government, which PM Modi dedicated to the nation earlier in the same programme.

India's Visionary Policies Averted Fuel Crisis: PM Modi

Asserting that the country implemented "visionary policies" during the recent fuel shortages amid the West Asia crisis, PM Modi said that India did not merely recover from the unexpected challenge but positively used its "diplomatic power" to recover from the crisis. Speaking after the inauguration of refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Balotra, the prime minister added that the ruling party's success in implementing visionary policies for a decade "played a crucial role".

"This is all unprecedented. India has made the right decisions at every level. Accurately assessed the crisis in time. Devised an effective strategy. Made balanced use of India's resources. India made positive use of its diplomatic power. And only then has India been able to recover from the crisis," PM Modi said on fuel shortages.

Previous Congress Govt Hindered Progress

PM Modi stated that the Congress government from 2018 to 2023 did not cooperate, and the work remained at a standstill. "Today I'm inaugurating the refinery project here. We signed the MoU in 2017, but the then Congress government from 2018 to 2023 did not cooperate, and the work remained at a standstill. The country did not recover from such an unexpected challenge merely by chance. The success of the visionary policies we have been implementing for a decade played a crucial role. You are well aware of my style of functioning: we are the ones who also inaugurate the projects for which we laid the foundation stone," PM Modi said on fuel shortages amid the West Asia crisis. (ANI)