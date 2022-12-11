Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express on Nagpur-Bilaspur route; interacts with students during train ride

    The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system that enables better acceleration and deceleration. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seating.

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 11) flagged off India's sixth Vande Bharat Express between Bilaspur (Chattisgarh)-Nagpur (Maharashtra) route. The express was flagged off from Nagpur railway station and was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

    The Prime Minister also purchased his ticket at Freedom Park station of the Nagpur Metro to Khapri. He also interacted with the students during his ride.

    It is reportedly said that the Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities. The train aims to provide a totally new travel experience to passengers.

    It can be seen that the express train is India's first semi-high speed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25 percent to 45 percent.

    According to reports, the Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will be operated by the Southeast Central Railways (SECR). It will have scheduled stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

    The Bilaspur-Nagpur express will operate six days a week and will complete one leg of the journey in about 5 hours and 20 minutes.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 10:49 AM IST
