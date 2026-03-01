PM Modi termed Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'no fear' comment a 'badge of honour' in Madurai. He slammed the DMK on women's safety and development delays, and accused the Congress-DMK alliance of disrespecting Tamil culture over Jallikattu and Katchatheevu.

PM Modi Calls 'No Fear' Remark a 'Badge of Honour'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's "DMK does not fear PM Modi, not even if the father of PM comes" remarks a "badge of honour" for democratic values. Addressing a public gathering in Madurai, PM Modi hit back at Udhayanidhi, saying that no one should fear any leader in a democracy.

"Recently, I heard that someone from the DMK said that they don't fear my father or me. Let me say this clearly: in a democracy, nobody fears anyone. So, when someone says they don't fear me, they aren't criticising me; actually, they are appreciating my commitment to democratic values. Unknowingly, they have given a badge of honour," PM Modi said.

Modi Vows Women's Safety, Slams DMK Govt

Further, PM Modi invoked former CM Jayalalitha, promising women's safety if the NDA comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections. He alleged rising crime against women in Tamil Nadu under the DMK-led government. The Prime Minister said, "Today, the women of Tamil Nadu are in deep trouble. Crime is increasing; every other day, we hear of some crimes against women. Further, women are seeing their families being destroyed by the drug mafia and alcohol. They remember how much better their lives used to be in Amma Jayalalitha's rule. But, I assure every mother, sister and daughter of Tamil Nadu, as soon as the NDA government comes in, we will focus on law and order. Drug mafia and criminals will be behind bars. NDA will ensure your safety, dignity and empowerment."

PM Accuses Congress, DMK of Disrespecting Tamil Culture

Recalling the BJP's call for "Congress Mukt" India, PM Modi lauded Tamil Nadu for becoming the first "Congress Mukt" state and accused the party of not promoting the Tamil culture. "Tamil Nadu kept Congress out of power in the state for six decades. You were the first state to become Congress Mukt. For this, Congress took revenge against Tamil Nadu. It was Congress that gave away Katchatheevu, and then DMK didn't do anything. When the Congress government at the centre and the DMK were supporting them, their government issued a notification banning Jallikattu. Through an ordinance, it was we to ensure Jallikattu could continue. It was we who showed respect to Tamil culture by giving the Sengol a pride of place in the parliament," he said.

DMK Accused of Delaying Housing Scheme

He also accused the DMK of delaying the process of PM Awas Yojana (Rural), claiming that about three lakh houses remain pending in the state. PM Modi said, "DMK neither works for the poor nor lets others work. Let me give you an example. Under the PM Awas Yojana (Rural), over six lakh houses have been completed in Tamil Nadu. These families got a home of their own and live with dignity. At the same time, nearly three lakh houses remain pending because the DMK government is not conducting surveys, and it's delaying the process. Why should lakhs of poor families suffer for DMK's petty politics?"

Eye on 2026 Assembly Elections

Today, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,400 crore. His Madurai visit comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Elections 2026, where the AIADMK-BJP-led alliance looks to win over the DMK-Congress coalition. Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s entry into the electoral politics might turn the polls into a three-way contest.