Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Modi for honouring Sikh Gurus and highlighted Guru Teg Bahadur's sacrifice in safeguarding Hindu and Sikh faiths from Aurangzeb. He also raised concerns over religious conversions in Punjab at an event in Navi Mumbai.

Amit Shah on Guru Teg Bahadur's Sacrifice and PM Modi's Efforts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for never missing an opportunity to serve and honour the Sikh Gurus at a national level. Addressing the gathering at the "Hind-Di-Chadar" event held at Kharghar Overground on the occasion of the 350th Shahidi Samagam Centenary Year of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, the Union Home Minister emphasised the Sikh Guru's sacrifice, which he said safeguarded the future of Hindus and Sikhs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amit Shah asserted that if Guru Teg Bahadur Ji had not made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of religion, the Hindu and Sikh religions would not have remained safe in the world today. He highlighted how the Gurus united society against the atrocities of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb to protect society, culture, and faith.

He further noted that devotees from across the country had gathered to bow before the martyrdom of the Guru from 350 years ago.

Concern Over Religious Conversions in Punjab

Minister Shah also expressed concern over recent reports of religious conversions in Punjab. He stated that such activities are an insult to the teachings and sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus and must be stopped.

He concluded by saying that the country must draw inspiration from the Gurus' sacrifices to protect social unity and cultural values. He further lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for creating special programs which help the youth in learning the Sikh Guru's life lessons.

"It is a matter of great joy for me that Devendra Fadnavis has invited me to this program today on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis for creating special programs to bring the life stories of Guru Tegh Bahadur to the youth across Maharashtra...," the Home Minister said.

CM Fadnavis Highlights Guru's Martyrdom

Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shed light on Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib's supreme sacrifice to protect the Sanatan Dharma and the faith of Hindus. He said that it is because of his martyrdom that countrymen are able to keep their religious traditions safe today.

The Chief Minister stressed that information about the Guru's sacrifice must reach all citizens, especially Hindu brothers and sisters, so they understand how his sacrifice strengthened society. He clarified that Guru Teg Bahadur Ji would not be limited to the Sikh community alone; rather, his legacy would be taken to every 'Nanak Naam' community and all sections of society across the state.

Fadnavis recounted that during the atrocities and forced conversions under Aurangzeb, the society looked to Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib. Despite being subjected to inhuman torture, the Guru refused to renounce his faith and eventually embraced martyrdom. (ANI)