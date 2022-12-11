PM Modi to inaugurate state-of-the-art Mopa International airport in North Goa today; check details

The airport has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.

In a bid to boost connectivity in the country, Prime Minister Modi will on December 11 inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in North Goa. The airport which was built at cost of Rs 2,870 crore will begin its operations from 5 January, 2023.

In November 2016, the foundation stone was laid by PM Mod. With the inauguration of Mopa International Airport, this will be the second airport in the state after the Dabolim airport in South Goa.

Here's all you need to know

1. This international airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore.

2. The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has solar power plants, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, besides rainwater harvesting among other such facilities.

4. "Some of the features of the airport include runway capable of handling world's largest aircrafts, 14 parking bays along with night parking facility for aircrafts, self-baggage drop facilities, state of the art and independent air navigation infrastructure, among others," a statement released by the PMO said.

5. Phase I of the Airport will initially cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

6. The airport is expected to boost the socio-economic development of the state and serve the needs of the tourism industry.

7. IndiGo will run 12 daily and a total of 168 weekly new flights and will connect to eight cities across the country. Go First will operate 42 direct flights per week, connecting Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru from the new international airport.