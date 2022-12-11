Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy scam case: Security beefed up outside K Kavitha's residence ahead of CBI questioning

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 9:18 AM IST

    Ahead of her questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case, security was beefed up on Sunday (December 11) near the residence of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha.

    It can be seen that the Telangana Police have set up barricades near her residence and no one is allowed to move near her house. It is reportedly said that the party workers have been instructed by TRS top leadership not to unnecessarily gather at the residence.

    "We will fully cooperate with the agency," the sources said. The questioning will be held at Kavitha's Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad.

    Earlier on Saturday, several posters with the slogan "daughter of fighter will never fear" were seen in Hyderabad. "We are with Kavithakka", read the posters.

    On December 6, TRS MLC said that she would be available for questioning at her residence at 11 am on December 11 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

    Kavitha's response came after CBI wrote a letter to her stating that it would visit her residence at 11 am on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the case.

    Meanwhile, Kavitha had written to the probe agency seeking deferment of summons, slated on December 6, to anytime between December 11 and 15 (except 13) because of her preoccupied schedule. The CBI had earlier summoned her on December 6 in connection with the case.

    The charge sheet submitted by the CBI in Delhi's liquor scam did not name the deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia who was mentioned in the FIR in connection with the scam.

    The charge sheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
