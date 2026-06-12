Amid reports that 7 Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may join Eknath Shinde's faction, BJP's Ram Kadam warned of consequences. The UBT camp downplayed the rumour. The story also highlights a major rebellion within West Bengal's Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

Shiv Sena UBT Faces Defection Rumours

On reports that seven MPs from the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction are in touch with Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Ram Kadam warned of consequences for changing political allegiance. Speaking to ANI, Kadam said Uddhav Thackeray has already faced the consequences of changing ideology and will continue to suffer, adding that all his leaders are certain to leave. "The way Mamata Banerjee changed her ideology and the same effect came upon Uddhav Thackeray, and he changed his ideology, then the damage of changing ideology, Uddhav Thackeray has already suffered it before and will suffer it in the coming future as well. All their leaders will leave them, that's certain," he said.

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Responding to the same reports, Shiv Sena UBT leader Anand Dubey downplayed the rumours, stating, "We think we shouldn't give too much importance to this matter. We've been hearing since 2024 that Operation Tiger is going to happen, Operation Lotus is going to happen, but when is it going to happen? Those who were going have gone, those who stayed have stayed like us. So we think that regarding this talk of 7 MPs, if it's not just rhetoric, then wait and see for now. Right now, all the attention of the ocean (BJP) is on TMC."

Reports suggest that the seven MPs could switch allegiance to the Shinde faction and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), although details of any meetings remain unclear.

Turmoil in Trinamool Congress

The development comes amid political unrest in West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a rebellion within its ranks following electoral setbacks and high-profile resignations. Senior MP Kalyan Banerjee led a vocal rebellion against Abhishek Banerjee, accusing him of sidelining long-standing party leaders and demanding that Mamata Banerjee choose between her nephew and party veterans.

The unrest has led to multiple high-profile resignations, including Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, Sushmita Dev, and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. Simultaneously, a dissident faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee claims to have consolidated the support of 64 MLAs.

MPs Seek Separate Seating in Lok Sabha

Adding to the woes of the TMC, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has alleged that a group of 20 TMC MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling a desire to break away from the official party whip.

TMC Leaders Defend Party Unity

Despite the turmoil, other TMC leaders like Kirti Azad, Kunal Ghosh, and Pratima Mondal defended the party's unity and rejected merger rumours with the NDA, insisting they remain committed to their constituents and the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, political rivals, including the BJP and Congress, have weighed in, with the BJP highlighting the party's internal chaos and Congress leaving the door open for potential realignments.

The TMC now faces a critical period as vacant Rajya Sabha seats and internal dissent could determine whether Mamata Banerjee can retain control or face further fragmentation. (ANI)