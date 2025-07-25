Narendra Modi has become India's second-longest-serving PM in consecutive terms, surpassing Indira Gandhi. His leadership stands out for historic electoral wins, strong governance and major reforms that changed India's political and social landscape.

On 25 July 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially became India's second-longest serving PM in consecutive terms, overtaking Indira Gandhi's record of 4,077 days in office. This is a major moment in Indian political history.

With 4,078 consecutive days as Prime Minister, Modi is now behind only Jawaharlal Nehru, who served 6,130 days as India’s first PM from 1947 to 1964.

What makes this feat unique is that Modi is the first non-Congress leader to achieve it and the first PM born after Independence.

Scroll to load tweet…

A Look At PM Modi's 24-Year Political Journey

Modi's leadership journey spans almost 24 years as the elected head of government, 13 years as Gujarat's Chief Minister and now over 11 years as Prime Minister.

CM of Gujarat: From October 2001 to May 2014

PM of India: From May 26, 2014 till today

His long and steady presence in power shows the trust people have placed in him at both state and national levels. Some highlighting points of his 24-year political journey:

1. First PM born after Independence

Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister born after 1947, making him a symbol of a new generation of Indian leadership.

2. Longest-serving non-Congress PM

He holds the record for being the longest-serving Prime Minister from outside the Congress party, breaking a long-standing political trend in Indian governance.

3. First PM from a non-Hindi-speaking state to serve this long

Hailing from Gujarat, Modi is the longest-serving PM from a non-Hindi region, showing the strength of regional leadership on a national stage.

4. Three consecutive wins at national level

Modi is the only PM after Nehru to win three straight Lok Sabha elections (2014, 2019 and 2024) as the main face of the party.

5. Two full terms and counting

He is the only non-Congress PM to have completed two full five-year terms, with the third term currently underway.

6. Secured full majority twice

Under Modi's leadership, the BJP won clear majorities in 2014 (272 seats) and 2019 (303 seats) a rare achievement in modern Indian politics.

7. Led six back-to-back victories as party head

PM Modi has led the BJP to six back-to-back wins:

Gujarat: 2002, 2007, 2012

Lok Sabha: 2014, 2019, 2024

This is an unmatched winning streak in recent Indian political history.

8. Major landmark decisions

His government took several bold steps that changed India’s legal and political fabric:

Abrogation of Article 370 (Jammu and Kashmir)

Abolition of Triple Talaq

Construction of Ram Janmbhoomi temple

Waqf Act amendments

These decisions reflect Modi’s clear ideological vision and strong governance style.

9. Focus on last-mile delivery

Under his leadership, the government worked on Antyodaya, ensuring that benefits reach the poorest and the last person in the queue. Speed and scale of delivery became hallmarks of his governance.

10. Poverty reduction at record pace

As per the government think tank NITI Aayog, nearly 25 crore Indians have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty over the past nine years, thanks to Modi’s social welfare schemes and strong execution.

A record still in progress

At 74 years old, PM Modi shows no signs of slowing down. Though he now holds the second spot, many believe he has his eyes on Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 6,130 days. If he completes his third term, Modi will surpass Nehru and become the longest-serving PM in Indian history.

His journey reflects not just political success, but a deep connection with the people. With a focus on development, decisive leadership and national pride, Modi's premiership has become one of the most talked-about chapters in independent India's history.

From humble beginnings in Gujarat to leading the world’s largest democracy for over a decade, Narendra Modi’s political journey is historic. What stands out most is the people's continued trust, his ability to take bold decisions and his drive for national development.

As he now crosses Indira Gandhi's record and heads toward possibly breaking Nehru's, one thing is clear that Narendra Modi's leadership has left a deep mark on India's political landscape and his story is far from over.