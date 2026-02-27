A CBI court in Siliguri sentenced ex-Superintendent of Central Excise, Achintya Kumar Pramanik, to four years jail and a Rs 40,000 fine in a bribery case. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a firm's proprietor in 2015.

According to an official release issued by the CBI, the court on Thursday convicted Achintya Kumar Pramanik, who was then serving as Superintendent of Central Excise under the Assistant Commissioner, Central Excise and Service Tax, Cooch Behar Division. He has also been fined Rs 40,000.

Details of the Bribery Case

The CBI had registered the case on September 14, 2015, based on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the proprietor of a private firm.

Following the complaint, the agency laid a trap on September 15, 2015, during which the accused was allegedly caught red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant. The bribe amount was recovered from his possession, a release stated.

After completing its investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused on December 30, 2015. Following the trial, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment, a release added. (ANI)