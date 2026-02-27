The NCERT has recalled its Class 8 Social Science textbook after a blanket ban by the Supreme Court. The book, 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond', was banned for a sub-chapter on judicial corruption. All copies are to be returned immediately.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recalled its Class 8 Social Science textbook, titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond', following a blanket ban imposed by the Supreme Court of India on its publication and dissemination.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

NCERT Issues Recall Instructions

In a media advisory, NCERT requested that "any individual or organisation, who is in possession of the NCERT textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Grade 8 Part 2, or any material related to it, may return it to the Head, Department of Education in Social Sciences (DESS) or Publication Division, NCERT, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi, at the earliest possible". The council also asked that any content related to the chapter "Role of Judiciary in Our Society", if shared on social media or digital platforms, be deleted at the earliest possible time.

Supreme Court Imposes Blanket Ban

The recall follows an order by the Supreme Court of India dated February 26. As per paragraph 20 of the order, "a complete blanket ban is hereby imposed on any further publication re: printing or digital dissemination of the book titled 'Exploring Society, India and Beyond'." The order added that any attempt to circumvent the ban "through electronic media or alternative titles, containing the same contents, shall be treated as a direct interference, willful breach and defiance of the directions issued herein above". NCERT reiterated in its advisory that the textbook has been formally withdrawn in compliance with the court's directions.

Contempt Proceedings and Controversial Chapter

Earlier, on Thursday, the Supreme Court of India issued show cause notices to the Secretary of the Department of Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) and NCERT Director Dinesh Prashad Saklani, asking them to explain why action should not be taken under contempt or other laws for including a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary" in the Class 8 NCERT Social Science textbook. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi refused to halt suo motu proceedings despite NCERT's apology over the controversial inclusion and imposed a blanket ban on the textbook section. The court warned that any attempt to bypass the order would be considered direct interference with the administration of justice and could attract contempt of court.

Court Demands Committee Records

The Supreme Court also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team. (ANI)