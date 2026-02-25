Veteran CPI leader Ramasamy Nallakannu passed away in Chennai at 101. PM Narendra Modi expressed grief, remembering him for his grassroots connect, simplicity, and efforts to give voice to the underprivileged, workers, and farmers.

PM Modi Remembers R Nallakannu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the passing of veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Ramasamy Nallakannu, remembering him for his grassroots connect and lifelong efforts to give voice to the underprivileged, workers and farmers. The Prime Minister said that Nallakannu was widely respected across sections of society and was known for his simplicity and commitment to public life. Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Thiru R Nallakannu will be remembered for his grassroots connect and efforts to give voice to the underprivileged, workers and farmers. He was widely respected by people from every section of society. Equally noteworthy was his simplicity. My thoughts are with his family and admirers." Thiru R. Nallakannu will be remembered for his grassroots connect and efforts to give voice to the underprivileged, workers and farmers. He was widely respected by people from every section of society. Equally noteworthy was his simplicity. My thoughts are with his family and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

Veteran Leader Passes Away at 101

Ramasamy Nallakannu, one of the senior-most leaders of the Communist movement in Tamil Nadu, passed away at the age of 101 on Wednesday afternoon at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Official Hospital Statement

According to an official statement issued by Madras Medical College and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Nallakannu had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1 due to health complications. Over 24 days of treatment, his condition fluctuated despite continuous advanced monitoring and intensive care by a multidisciplinary medical team.

However, from the early hours of Wednesday, his response to medication gradually declined, and his condition turned critical. Despite being placed on advanced life support, all his vital organs eventually failed. He was declared dead at around 1:55 pm. The hospital administration expressed deep condolences to his family and thanked the medical teams involved in his care, along with the Government of Tamil Nadu, for its support. (ANI)