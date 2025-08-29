Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warmly welcomed by the Indian community in Tokyo with cultural performances, expressed gratitude and praised their contributions to Japan. His visit aims to boost India-Japan ties and strategic partnership.

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude toward the Indian community for the warm welcome in Tokyo and said that he is "deeply touched by the warmth and affection" that he received upon his arrival. PM Modi praised the Indian community in Japan for their contribution to Japanese society and commended their commitment to preserving their cultural roots.

"Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Warm Welcome With Cultural Performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning, where he was welcomed by the members of the Indian and Japanese communities with cultural performances.

PM Modi also informed about his scheduled meeting with business leaders to add "vigour" to India-Japan trade and investment ties.

"In a few hours from now, I will be interacting with a group of business leaders with a focus on adding vigour to India-Japan trade and investment ties," PM Modi said.

Upon PM Modi's arrival in Tokyo, A group of Japanese people dressed up in Rajasthani attire welcomed PM Modi with a traditional folk song. Another group performed various classical dances, including Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Odissi.

"It was such a great chance to perform for Prime Minister Modi. I am very happy. I performed Mohiniyattam, a classical dance form from South India. I have more than 25 years of experience. This dance is an individual dance form, but for Prime Minister Modi, we made it a group performance," one of the Japanese artists said.

Another Japanese artist who performed Kathak said performing in front of PM Modi is like a gold medal for us.

"We performed Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Mohiniattam and Odissi together, on live music... This is the third time I came in front of him, but this is the first time I got to be close to him. This is like a gold medal for us," she said.

Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM With Patriotic Chants

PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, who warmly welcomed him with chants of “Bharat Mata ki jai.”

This marks PM Modi's first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

The visit comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. During the summit, PM Modi will hold in-depth talks with his Japanese counterpart, reviewing progress across multiple domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Next Stop: SCO Summit In China

Following the Japan visit, he will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.