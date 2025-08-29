PM Modi arrives in Tokyo for a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. The visit aims to strengthen strategic ties, boost trade and investment, and explore cooperation in technology, clean energy, and emerging sectors.

Tokyo : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday, beginning a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This marks his first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years, aimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

Invitation By Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

The visit comes at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. During the summit, PM Modi will hold in-depth talks with his Japanese counterpart, reviewing progress across multiple domains and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Following the Japan visit, he will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the trip, stating that India and Japan will focus on the "next phase" of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has seen steady progress over the past 11 months.

Launch Of New Initiatives And Engagement With Leaders

The summit will provide an opportunity to launch new initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Japan cooperation and addressing emerging global challenges. PM Modi will engage with Japanese political leaders, business leaders, and the Friends of India in Japan, fostering deeper trade, investment, and technology relations between the two countries.

This visit is PM Modi's eighth to Japan since taking office in 2014 and his first annual summit with PM Ishiba, underscoring the high priority India places on its relationship with Japan.

Strong Bilateral Trade And Investment Ties

The two nations share a long history of diplomatic engagement, including multiple high-level visits and partnerships in trade, investment, clean energy, infrastructure, and technology.

Bilateral trade between India and Japan reached USD 22.8 billion in 2023-24, with Japan being India's fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment, amounting to USD 43.2 billion up to December 2024.

Both countries are also exploring cooperation in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, startups, clean energy, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness, and skill development.

Reaffirming Commitment To Peace And Stability

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi's visit will consolidate the longstanding friendship between India and Japan, open new avenues for cooperation, and reaffirm the shared commitment of both countries to peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.