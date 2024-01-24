Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi directs cabinet to avoid Ayodhya Ram temple visits temporarily amid devotees rush

    On Tuesday, the temple witnessed an overwhelming influx of around 5 lakh devotees when it opened to the public, prompting authorities to temporarily divert buses heading towards Ayodhya to manage the crowd.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised his cabinet colleagues to defer visits to the Ram temple in Ayodhya until at least March, citing concerns about the heavy rush and potential inconvenience to the public caused by VIP visits. In today's Cabinet meeting, PM Modi suggested that Union ministers plan their visits to Ayodhya after March to ensure smoother arrangements and avoid chaos.

    On Tuesday, the temple witnessed an overwhelming influx of around 5 lakh devotees when it opened to the public, prompting authorities to temporarily divert buses heading towards Ayodhya to manage the crowd. Despite the winter chill, approximately three lakh devotees queued up outside the temple on Wednesday, with tight security measures in place.

    In response to the surge in devotees, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting in Lucknow to review crowd management measures. He urged VIPs planning to visit the temple to inform authorities in advance to streamline the process.

    According to an official statement, Adityanath emphasized the need for VIPs to inform either the state government, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, or the local administration about their visits a week beforehand, considering the substantial number of devotees flocking to Ayodhya to catch a glimpse of Lord Shri Ram.

