Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off two vehicles in Tanakpur, a CSR initiative by Bahl Paper Mill. One vehicle is for the Health Department to improve emergency response, and the other is for a government college to support students.

CM Dhami Flags Off CSR Vehicles for Health, Education

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took an important step towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by flagging off two vehicles provided by Bahl Paper Mill. These vehicles are expected to help improve health and education services in the district.

As per an official release, during a program held in Tanakpur, the Chief Minister flagged off both vehicles for their respective destinations.

Vehicle Allocation Details

One of the vehicles has been handed over to the Health Department, which will help make emergency response and healthcare services more accessible in remote areas.

The other vehicle has been allocated to Government Inter College, Manch, and is set to play a significant role in supporting academic activities and meeting the needs of students.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appreciated the contribution of Bahl Paper Mill and said that the participation of the corporate sector in development initiatives is highly commendable. He added that the government is committed to ensuring that basic facilities such as education and healthcare reach every individual. The vehicles provided under CSR will certainly enhance the quality of services at the local level, a release stated.

CM Dhami Joins Holi Celebrations in Khatima

Meanwhile, Dhami participated in the grand Holi Milan ceremony held at Sanatan Dharamshala Ramlila Maidan, Khatima, earlier in the day. He extended heartfelt Holi greetings to the gathering.

On the occasion, he joined in traditional Kumaoni Holi, classical Holi, and Tharu Holi singing, sharing the festive joy with the community.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, and festivals form the strong foundation of the state's cultural identity. He noted that Holi is not just a festival of colours but also a symbol of social unity, harmony, inclusiveness, and brotherhood.

In an emotional note, he said, "Khatima is my home and the people of Khatima are my family. It brings me immense happiness to be among my family members."