PM Modi launched a blistering attack on Congress for its 'shirtless protest' at the AI Summit, stating the party 'exposed its ideological bankruptcy' and has become a 'toolkit for opposition' that invokes Mahatma Gandhi to hide its sins.

PM Modi Slams Congress Over 'Shirtless Protest'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a hard-hitting attack on Congress over IYC's "shirtless protest" during the AI Summit and said the opposition party "not only took off its clothes in front of foreign guests, but also exposed its ideological bankruptcy", and it has become "merely a toolkit for opposition in the name of ideology".

Addressing the News18 Rising Bharat Summit here, PM Modi said that in a democracy, opposition does not mean mere opposing anything blindly but presenting an alternative vision. He said that as people were angry at the protest by the Indian Youth Congress, the Congress sought to invoke Mahatma Gandhi.

"The AI Summit was a moment of pride for all of India. But unfortunately, the country's oldest party attempted to tarnish this national celebration. Congress not only took off its clothes in front of foreign guests, but also exposed its ideological bankruptcy. Clearly, this action has angered the nation. Therefore, they invoked Mahatma Gandhi to justify their sins," he said.

"Congress does this every time. When it needs to hide its sins, it invokes Bapu, and when it needs to glorify itself, it gives all the credit to one family. Congress has now become merely a toolkit for opposition in the name of ideology," PM Modi said.

'Opposition Must Offer Vision, Not Blind Opposition'

The AI Impact Summit was hosted by India earlier this month and saw wide international participation. PM Modi said Congress has been losing the support of people over the decades.

"In a democracy, opposition does not mean mere opposing anything blindly. It means presenting an alternative vision. That is why the people of this country have been teaching Congress a lesson. And this is not new. The people have been doing this for the past four decades," he said.

"Congress is not being robbed of votes. Rather, the people of this nation no longer consider Congress worthy of their vote," he added.

Focus on Manufacturing and Atmanirbhar Bharat

PM Modi said his government is laying thrust on giving a boost to manufacturing. "If we manufacture products in India, the coming generation will not speak of imports, but of exports. A nation's progress is not measured by today's convenience, but by preparation for tomorrow," he said.

"Hard work guided by foresight is the foundation of an Atmanirbhar, empowered and prosperous Bharat by 2047. For this, no matter how much Congress tears its clothes in protest, we will continue to work relentlessly," he added.

India's Rising Global Stature

The Prime Minister also said that his government is making India a growth engine of the world and noted that developed nations are eager to sign trade deals with India because a confident country "is rising beyond doubt and despair".

He said a new energy has flowed into the nation's consciousness in the last 11 years. "India hasn't been able to free itself from the mindset of slavery, and we're suffering its consequences. The most recent example of this is the ongoing discussions about trade deals. Some people are shocked, wondering, 'How did this happen? Why are developed countries so eager to strike trade deals with India?' The answer is a confident India emerging from despair and hopelessness," he said.

"If the country were still in the same despair as before 2013, counted among the Fragile Five, and mired in policy paralysis, who would strike trade deals with us? No one would even look at us. But in the last eleven years, a new energy has come into the country's thinking," he added.

He said India is determined to regain its rightful strength.

Shaping the Age of AI

PM Modi said that India's Digital Public Infrastructure has today become a subject of global discussion. "Today, every move India makes is closely watched and analysed across the world. The AI Summit is a clear example of this," he said.

"So far, in every industrial revolution, India and the Global South have largely remained followers. But in this age of artificial intelligence, India is not only participating, it is also shaping it. Today, we have our own AI start-up ecosystem," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)