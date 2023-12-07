PM Modi congratulates Revanth Reddy on taking oath as Telangana CM; assures all possible support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X and congratulated Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy. Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, with Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Revanth Reddy who was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Telangana today in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad's LB Stadium and assured him of all "possible support for the state's progress".

Taking to social media, PM Modi wrote: "Congratulations to Shri Revanth Reddy Garu on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. I assure all possible support to further the progress of the state and the welfare of its citizens."

Telangana Governor Tamilisai administered the oath of office to Revanth Reddy and 11 other ministers. Gaddam Prasad Kumar has been sworn in as Telangana Assembly Speaker.

Also Read | Who is Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the new Deputy CM of Telangana?

Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Dana Anasuya, Tummala Nageswar Rao, Konda Surekha, and Jupally Krishna Rao were among the twelve ministers who took oath along with Revanth Reddy.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and took oath along with the ministers. Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi attended the grand oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu to be his deputy (WATCH)