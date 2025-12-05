J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat visited Udhampur's Basantgarh area to review ongoing operations. He chaired a joint meeting with CRPF and Army officials, focusing on operational preparedness, inter-agency coordination, and regional security.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited the Basantgarh area to review ongoing operations and assess the ground situation, police said. Senior officers of the CRPF and Army, including IGP Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti, IG CRPF Gopal Rao and SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure, accompanied him.

DGP Chairs Joint Security Review

During the visit, the DGP chaired a joint meeting with officers of all security forces, focusing on operational preparedness, inter-agency coordination and the overall security environment in the region. He also interacted with personnel deployed at Forward Operating Bases, and appreciated their commitment and resilience in challenging terrain. The DGP urged the forces to remain alert and ensure the safety of the local population.

Emphasis on Community Engagement and Modernisation

Prabhat stressed the need for stronger community engagement, improved outreach and timely grievance redressal to build public confidence. He also reviewed ongoing infrastructure upgrades and highlighted the importance of modern equipment, mobility support, and enhanced technology use to strengthen operational response.

Senior officers briefed the DGP on the prevailing security scenario, recent developments and measures being implemented to improve coordination among agencies. (ANI)