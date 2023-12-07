Who is Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the new Deputy CM of Telangana?

Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Know all about the new Deputy CM of Telangana.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who won the Madhira Assembly constituency in Khammam district by 35,452 votes in the recently concluded Telangana elections, is the state's new Deputy Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy was sworn in as Telangana's Chief Minister on Thursday, after the Congress won its first election in the state, unseating the KCR-led BRS administration with a landslide win.

The 10 leaders who took oath as ministers were Damodar Raja Narasimha, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar, Sridhar Babu, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Konda Surekhaa, Jupally and Krishna Ponguleti.

Who is Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu?

Bhatti, who was born on June 15, 1961 in Snanala Lakshmipuram Village, Vaira Mandal, Khammam District, is a four-time member of the Madhira Assembly seat. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly in the years 2009, 2014, 2018, and 2023. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Khammam district in 2007, in addition to his assembly positions.

Furthermore, from 2009 and 2011, Bhatti served as the Andhra Pradesh government's Chief Whip, actively participating in legislative issues. Later, from 2011 to 2014, he served as the Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, demonstrating his leadership talents.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar were among those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time since the state was founded, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India’s youngest state for 10 years, finished significantly behind the Congress, at 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats, and AIMIM got seven.