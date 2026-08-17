An employee at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur suffered serious hand injuries in a blast. The incident took place in the explosives section during gunpowder-filling work. The injured employee is reportedly in stable condition.

An employee sustained serious injuries to his hand following a blast at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday while he was carrying out gunpowder-filling work in the explosives section, a fellow employee said. The incident occurred in the filling section of the factory, where employee Vasudev Ram was engaged in filling explosives when the accident happened. Following the blast, Vasudev Ram suffered serious injuries to his hand and was immediately admitted to the hospital.

Eyewitness Account

Speaking to reporters, Shivendra Rajak, a fellow employee at Ordnance Factory Khamaria, said, "This morning our colleague Vasudev Ram was carrying out his work. An accident occurred suddenly during the filling process in the F2 Filling section. While removing the mould, a flash occurred, causing an injury to his hand. We immediately took him to the Ordnance Factory Khamaria Hospital for treatment. But as the injury seemed serious, we brought him here (private hospital)."

Rajak further informed that the injured person was undergoing treatment and his health condition was stable. He was conscious and talking. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the blast are awaited. (ANI)