PM Modi conferred with Dominica and Guyana's top awards, dedicates it to 140 crore Indians (WATCH)

Guyana and Dominica have bestowed their highest honours on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic, his outstanding service to the global community, and his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the two Caribbean nations.

First Published Nov 21, 2024, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

The award, the "Dominica Award of Honour," was presented to the Prime Minister by Dominica's President, Sylvanie Burton, at the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown on Wednesday, as Modi concluded the final leg of his three-nation visit in Guyana.

"Honoured to be conferred with highest national award by Dominica. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," Modi said in a post on X.

"This honour is dedicated to my sisters and brothers of India. It is also indicative of the unbreakable bond between our nations," he said in a separate post.

"The award is a recognition of PM’s statesmanship and contribution to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to strengthening India-Dominica ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Also read: PM Modi awarded Guyana's highest civilian honour; Participates in 'ek ped ma ke naam' initiative

Replying to an X post by Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, Modi said, "Your kind words have touched me, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit. With deep humility and gratitude, I accept the ‘Dominica Award of Honour'."

"You spoke about the support during COVID-19. It fills my heart with joy to see how our solidarity during COVID-19 strengthened bonds across borders and continents. We will keep working closely with Dominica in the times to come," he added.

"In 2021, during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, your generous provision of 70,000 AstraZeneca vaccines became a lifeline for Dominica," Prime Minister Skerrit said in his post on X.

He said the accolade was more than a symbol: "It is a tribute to your enduring legacy of leadership, your commitment to humanity, and the indelible mark you have left on nations, including ours, far beyond your shores."

Skerrit asserted that it "transcended a donation; it was a powerful reminder that true leadership knows no borders". "This singular act of solidarity echoed the essence of global partnership and South-South collaboration," he said.

"This honour also reflects the shared values that unite Dominica and India — our unwavering dedication to democracy, resilience in the face of adversity, and belief in the power of unity. Today, we recognise that your inspiration extends far beyond the oceans that separate us. Like Dominica, the world owes you a debt of gratitude for your tireless efforts to uplift humanity," he said.

Guyana confers top honour on PM Modi

PM Modi was also awarded Guyana's top honour, ‘The Order of Excellence’, by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali. 

"Sincerely thank President Dr Irfaan Ali, for conferring upon me Guyana's highest honour, 'The Order of Excellence.' This is a recognition of the 140 crore people of India," he said in a post on X.

"This is living proof of your deep commitment towards our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field," he said while accepting the award.

Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and the strong historical bonds between the two nations, as stated in a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He also highlighted that his state visit reflects India's ongoing commitment to strengthening the friendship between India and Guyana.

"Another feather in the cap for India! President @DrMohamedIrfaa1 @presidentaligy of Guyana conferred PM @narendramodi with the highest national award of Guyana ‘The Order of Excellence’, for his exceptional service to the global community, statesmanship and contribution in deepening India-Guyana ties," the MEA said in a post on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi is the fourth foreign leader to receive Guyana's highest national award.

Barbados is set to confer its highest award on Prime Minister Modi, bringing his total number of international honours to 19. PM Modi will present him with the esteemed "Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados."

