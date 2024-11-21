PM Modi awarded Guyana's highest civilian honour; Participates in 'ek ped ma ke naam' initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the G-20 Summit, visited Guyana for the India-CARICOM Summit. He was awarded Guyana's highest civilian honour, the ‘Order of Excellence,’ praised for his leadership, and planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative, strengthening India-Guyana ties.

After concluding the G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guyana to participate in the India-CARICOM Summit held in Georgetown. During the event, PM Modi emphasized India's contributions to skill development and capacity building in alignment with the needs of Guyana’s people.

Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali lauded PM Modi, describing him as a "champion among leaders" for his impactful leadership and unwavering support to developing nations.

The world is adopting your development parameters - Irfaan Ali

Guyana's President Irfaan Ali showered praise on PM Modi’s governance style, stating that it has inspired Guyana and other nations to incorporate similar methods. While issuing a joint statement, Irfaan Ali expressed gratitude, saying, "Prime Minister Modi, thank you for visiting us. Your presence here is a great honour. You are a champion among leaders, and your leadership has been extraordinary. The frameworks you have established for development are being adopted worldwide, including here in Guyana."

PM Modi plants a tree under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' initiative

As part of the visit, PM Modi joined President Irfaan Ali in planting a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative in Georgetown. Sharing the moment on social media, PM Modi tweeted, "My friend, Guyana's President Dr Irfaan Ali, planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign with his grandmother and mother-in-law."

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was also conferred with Guyana's highest civilian honour, the ‘Order of Excellence’, recognizing his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Guyana.

Highlighting India’s support to Guyana, PM Modi announced plans to enhance pharma exports and establish Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country. He recalled India’s efforts to boost food security in Guyana, sharing that millet seeds provided by India last year had significantly improved regional food security.

PM Modi also pledged India’s support in advancing the cultivation of rice, sugarcane, maize, soybean, and other crops in Guyana, further strengthening agricultural ties between the two nations.

