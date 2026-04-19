PM Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the death of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj, calling him a 'prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual'. He said Punj's writings were widely read and reflected his passion for national regeneration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his grief at the death of former Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Punj, calling him a "prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual" who made a rich contribution to the world of media.

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Balbir Punj was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual who made a rich contribution to the world of media, PM Modi said on X. His writings were widely read and reflected his strong passion towards national regeneration.

Shri Balbir Punj Ji was a prolific writer, thinker and public intellectual. He made a rich contribution to the world of media. His writings were widely read, reflecting his strong passion towards national regeneration. His Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and… pic.twitter.com/ZVsZ9Np8Iv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2026

"Balbir Punj Ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP, especially among students, professionals, scholars and intellectuals. His Parliamentary interventions were rich in facts and theory. He was in-charge of various states, including Gujarat. Fondly remember our interactions from those times. Pained by his passing. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Early Life and Career

Born on 2 October, 1949, Balbir Punj began his career as a journalist in 1971 with the newspaper The Motherland. (ANI)