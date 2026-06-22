Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the proposed Khatu Shyamji railway station in Sikar. He also flagged off the new Jaipur-Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express with CM Bhajanlal Sharma, inaugurating Jaipur's Khatipura terminal.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday inspected the land earmarked for the proposed Khatu Shyamji-Sundarpura railway station in Rajasthan's Sikar district and reviewed the progress of the project with railway officials.

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During the visit, the Railway Minister assessed the proposed site and held discussions with officials regarding various aspects of the project, including infrastructure development and implementation plans.

New Direct Train Service Connects Jaipur and Darbhanga

Earlier on Sunday, the Railway Minister, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, flagged off the Darbhanga Amrit Bharat Express from Khati Pura Railway Station in Jaipur, marking the commencement of a direct rail service connecting Jaipur with Darbhanga in Bihar

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sharma described the launch as a historic development and said the train would fulfil a long-standing demand of passengers, particularly those travelling between Rajasthan and Bihar.

"A truly historic event has taken place today. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Khatipura is a very old railway station, and its terminal was inaugurated today. This is a historic gift for Jaipur, Rajasthan," CM Sharma said.

Highlighting the significance of the upgraded station, he noted that Khati Pura would emerge as an important terminal for trains entering Jaipur from the region.

"All trains arriving from this direction will stop here... When I visited Bihar, the people there had demanded a direct train service between Darbhanga and Jaipur. Today, that dream of theirs is coming true," he added.

Jaipur's Railway Capacity Enhanced

Earlier, the Railway Minister said substantial efforts had been made to strengthen railway infrastructure in Jaipur in view of the city's rapid expansion and increasing transportation requirements.

Vaishnaw also inspected the Mega Coaching Terminal and reviewed ongoing railway development works in Jaipur.

Speaking to the reporters in Jaipur, the Railway Minister said, "Jaipur is a rapidly growing city. Given the pace of development, a lot of work has been done to increase the railway's capacity. There are three main areas for capacity expansion: Increasing the number of platforms at stations, enhancing train maintenance facilities, and building mega terminals around the city," he said.

Keeping Jaipur's needs in mind, a mega terminal has been built in Khatipura. Arrangements have been made to maintain approximately 450 trains every month," he added. (ANI)