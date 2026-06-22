A PLFI Area Commander was shot in the leg and arrested after a police encounter in Khunti, Jharkhand. The notorious operative tried to escape and fired at police. Arms, ammo, and PLFI pamphlets were recovered. Seven people have been arrested in the case.

An Area Commander belonging to the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) sustained a gunshot wound on his leg after a police encounter in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Sunday, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

SP Details Encounter and Arrest

Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishabh Garg confirmed that the arrested commander was a notorious operative with multiple criminal cases registered against him and had been active as a self-styled Area Commander of the banned outfit. "Today, an operative belonging to the PLFI was apprehended. He was a highly wanted individual responsible for numerous notorious incidents," he said.

Explaining the sequence of events, the SP said police recovered two small arms and around 20 rounds of ammunition, along with a large quantity of PLFI pamphlets and other materials from the accused. He added that the incident occurred when the police team was returning after the seizure operation.

According to the officer, the accused attempted to flee by snatching a pistol and opening fire at the police personnel, prompting retaliatory action in self-defence. "He has more than 6 cases pending against him from the past, and a detention order had previously been issued against him. He had been operating as a self-styled Area Commander of the PLFI. We recovered a large quantity of PLFI pamphlets and related materials from his possession. We also found numerous contact numbers and diaries. We also recovered 2 small arms and approximately 20 rounds of ammunition from him and his associates, while we were returning after seizing the items, he attempted to escape. During this, he snatched a pistol and opened fire. The police returned fire in self-defence. One of the shots struck him in the leg," he said.

SP Garg further stated that the injured accused is currently undergoing treatment. He also confirmed that seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case so far. (ANI)