Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation, days after terror attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (December 27) arrived in Jammu for a critical security assessment follows recent unrest after terrorists ambushed Army vehicles in Poonch, resulting in the tragic loss of four soldiers. Upon reaching Jammu, Singh immediately departed for Rajouri, marking a swift response to the escalating security concerns in the region.

Singh's visit gains significance amidst ongoing scrutiny of a Brigadier-level officer facing an inquiry due to repeated lapses in Army operations that resulted in multiple soldier casualties. Moreover, it coincides with the uproar in Jammu and Kashmir following the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch sector after they were detained by the Army for questioning.

Expected to engage with local residents and the bereaved families, Singh's itinerary includes a high-stakes meeting scheduled at Raj Bhavan in Jammu around 3 pm, emphasizing the gravity of the security situation.

Considering the heightened tensions, stringent security measures have been implemented across Jammu in anticipation of the Defence Minister's visit. Earlier, Army Chief General Manoj Pande also visited the Union Territory to evaluate and oversee the prevailing conditions."

