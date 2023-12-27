Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation, days after terror attack

    Singh's visit gains significance amidst ongoing scrutiny of a Brigadier-level officer facing an inquiry due to repeated lapses in Army operations that resulted in multiple soldier casualties.

    Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir to review security situation, days after terror attack AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (December 27) arrived in Jammu for a critical security assessment follows recent unrest after terrorists ambushed Army vehicles in Poonch, resulting in the tragic loss of four soldiers. Upon reaching Jammu, Singh immediately departed for Rajouri, marking a swift response to the escalating security concerns in the region.

    Singh's visit gains significance amidst ongoing scrutiny of a Brigadier-level officer facing an inquiry due to repeated lapses in Army operations that resulted in multiple soldier casualties. Moreover, it coincides with the uproar in Jammu and Kashmir following the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch sector after they were detained by the Army for questioning.

    Telangana's gift to commuters: Heavy discounts for unsettled challans; check details

    Expected to engage with local residents and the bereaved families, Singh's itinerary includes a high-stakes meeting scheduled at Raj Bhavan in Jammu around 3 pm, emphasizing the gravity of the security situation.

    Considering the heightened tensions, stringent security measures have been implemented across Jammu in anticipation of the Defence Minister's visit. Earlier, Army Chief General Manoj Pande also visited the Union Territory to evaluate and oversee the prevailing conditions."

    Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14; check details

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman kills her 36-day-old infant in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly over financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Woman kills her 36-day-old infant in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly over financial crisis

    Explained Airline ticket scam, how it works and tips to stay protected this holiday season snt

    Explained: Airline ticket scam, how it works and tips to stay protected this holiday season

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry Department's mark list rectification evidence OUT rkn

    Kerala: Animal Husbandry Department's mark list rectification evidence OUT

    Telangana gift to commuters: Heavy discounts for unsettled challans; check details AJR

    Telangana's gift to commuters: Heavy discounts for unsettled challans; check details

    Jairam Ramesh divide society blooper hits Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi Bharat Nyay Yatra WATCH snt

    Jairam Ramesh’s ‘divide society’ blooper hits Congress ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Woman kills her 36-day-old infant in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly over financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Woman kills her 36-day-old infant in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly over financial crisis

    Salim Khan expresses happiness on Arbaaz Khan's 2nd marriage: "ye koi gunaah nahi.." SHG

    Salim Khan expresses happiness on Arbaaz Khan's 2nd marriage: "ye koi gunaah nahi.."

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him ATG

    Shruti Haasan, Shantanu Hazarika shut down marriage rumours amid Orry's reddit comment; takes dig at him

    Explained Airline ticket scam, how it works and tips to stay protected this holiday season snt

    Explained: Airline ticket scam, how it works and tips to stay protected this holiday season

    iPhone tips 3 simple steps to scan documents using Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone tips: 3 simple steps to scan documents using Apple smartphone

    Recent Videos

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon