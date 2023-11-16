Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi charms children, shows coin trick in candid interaction (WATCH)

    Social media reactions were filled with admiration for PM Modi's affable nature, with users describing the video as "cutest" and lauding his ability to effortlessly engage with people of all ages.

    PM Modi charms children, shows coin trick in candid interaction (WATCH) AJR
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram, showcasing a delightful interaction with youngsters. Captioned "Some memorable moments with my young friends!", the video captured Modi engaging with two children, demonstrating a playful trick involving a coin.

    In the video, Modi displayed a coin on his forehead, gently tapping the back of his head to make the coin fall into his hand. After encouraging the children to try the trick, he revealed the coin was in his hand all along. The Bharatiya Janata Party shared the video on X, highlighting how Modi effortlessly connects with children, immersing himself in their world.

    'Elections demand seriousness': CM Shivraj Chouhan criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's film reference in poll rally

    Online reactions were filled with admiration for Modi's affable nature, with users describing the video as "cutest" and lauding his ability to effortlessly engage with people of all ages.

    This gesture aligns with Modi's previous interactions with children, notably during Raksha Bandhan celebrations at his residence. Welcoming students from various schools, he partook in the festivities, receiving rakhis from the girls and enjoying their recitals and songs.

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered

    Amidst celebrating the sibling bond, Modi emphasized the festival's significance in reflecting India's cultural essence. Encouraging the use of Made-in-India products, he imparted advice to the children, infusing cultural values with practical guidance.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 6:47 PM IST
