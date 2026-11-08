PM Modi celebrated Diwali with security personnel in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. CM Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the visit, while the PM warned against ideological 'Dimagi Naxals' still infiltrating organizations despite the end of armed Naxalism.

PM Modi's Diwali Visit to Bastar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bastar on the occasion of Diwali, where he celebrated the festival with security personnel, calling it a matter of pride for the region. The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister's interaction with jawans deployed in the region would boost their morale and honour their contribution towards eliminating Naxalism and restoring peace in Bastar.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for celebrating Diwali with security personnel, Sai said, "PM Narendra Modi visited Bastar today on the occasion of Diwali and celebrated with jawans. This is a matter of pride for Bastar. Bastar was once Naxal-affected. With the blessings of the PM, Naxalism has been eliminated from there. With the great valour of the jawans there, there is peace and development there. PM's arrival among the jawans there and celebrating with them is an honour to their valour. This boosts their morale. On behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh, I thank the Prime Minister. We will take Bastar ahead on the path to development."

Addressing the Threat of 'Dimagi Naxals'

Earlier in the day, addressing security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar, the Prime Minister said that although armed Naxalites had been eliminated from forests, those he described as "Dimagi Naxals" continued to pose a challenge to the country.

"We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also accused previous governments of restricting the freedom of security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, saying his government had given them the authority to take necessary decisions. (ANI)