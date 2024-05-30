Massive fire erupts in Noida's Sector 100 society after AC blast (WATCH)

The incident, occurring amidst a blistering heatwave across the national capital region, incited panic among residents. With thick smoke emanating from the affected flat, occupants from nearby units hurriedly evacuated to the ground for safety.

A massive fire erupted in a flat located at Lotus Bluebird society in Sector 100 of Noida on Thursday (May 30), triggered by an explosion in the air conditioning unit. The blaze quickly engulfed the entire flat, spreading rapidly to neighboring flats within the high-rise complex.

The incident, occurring amidst a blistering heatwave across the national capital region, incited panic among residents. With thick smoke emanating from the affected flat, occupants from nearby units hurriedly evacuated to the ground for safety.

Thankfully, there were no immediate reports of casualties resulting from the fire. An official from the police department confirmed that fire safety officials successfully extinguished the flames.

Social media circulated videos capturing the alarming scene, showing dense smoke billowing from the apartment situated within one of the residential towers of the society.

