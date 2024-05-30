Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Massive fire erupts in Noida's Sector 100 society after AC blast (WATCH)

    The incident, occurring amidst a blistering heatwave across the national capital region, incited panic among residents. With thick smoke emanating from the affected flat, occupants from nearby units hurriedly evacuated to the ground for safety.

    Massive fire erupts in Noida's Sector 100 society after AC blast (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 30, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

    A massive fire erupted in a flat located at Lotus Bluebird society in Sector 100 of Noida on Thursday (May 30), triggered by an explosion in the air conditioning unit. The blaze quickly engulfed the entire flat, spreading rapidly to neighboring flats within the high-rise complex.

    The incident, occurring amidst a blistering heatwave across the national capital region, incited panic among residents. With thick smoke emanating from the affected flat, occupants from nearby units hurriedly evacuated to the ground for safety.

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spiked to 107 degrees; check details

    Thankfully, there were no immediate reports of casualties resulting from the fire. An official from the police department confirmed that fire safety officials successfully extinguished the flames.

    Social media circulated videos capturing the alarming scene, showing dense smoke billowing from the apartment situated within one of the residential towers of the society.

    Quiet Vacationing: How employees are taking unapproved breaks without bosses knowing

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Senior cop suspended for sexually assaulting female cop at Police Academy in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Senior cop suspended for sexually assaulting female cop at Police Academy in Thrissur

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spikeed to 107 degrees; check details AJR

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spiked to 107 degrees; check details

    Law must take its course, says Shashi Tharoor after 'part-time staffer' is picked up for gold smuggling anr

    Law must take its course, says Shashi Tharoor after 'part-time staffer' is picked up for gold smuggling

    Quiet Vacationing: How employees are taking unapproved breaks without bosses knowing AJR

    Quiet Vacationing: How employees are taking unapproved breaks without bosses knowing

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-524 May 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-524 May 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Amul applauds filmmaker Payal Kapadia for her Cannes achievement, creates special doddle RKK

    Amul applauds filmmaker Payal Kapadia for her Cannes achievement, creates special doddle

    Kerala: Senior cop suspended for sexually assaulting female cop at Police Academy in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Senior cop suspended for sexually assaulting female cop at Police Academy in Thrissur

    Happy Birthday Marco Reus: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the German star osf

    Happy Birthday Marco Reus: Top 10 inspiring quotes by the German star

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spikeed to 107 degrees; check details AJR

    Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi hospital, fever spiked to 107 degrees; check details

    cricket 'Can I bring my girlfriend to IPL': Gautam Gambhir reveals this KKR star's first words osf

    'Can I bring my girlfriend to IPL': Gautam Gambhir reveals this KKR star's first words

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon