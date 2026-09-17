Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wished PM Modi on his birthday, praising his commitment to youth, farmers and the poor while highlighting India’s progress in development and innovation.

The Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday by commending his dedication to the welfare of the youth, farmers, and economically poor communities. While sending the birthday wish to the Prime Minister, Dhami called PM Modi the dedicated servant of the nation and talked about the successes of the country in terms of confidence, innovation, and development during his tenure.

PM Modi Birthday: Dhami Sends Wishes For His Long Life and Good Health

Pushkar Singh Dhami wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his birthday on the micro-blogging site X. Apart from wishing him, the CM expressed his regards for the Prime Minister of India and wished him a long life and good health in the coming years.

Dhami called PM Modi the dedicated servant of Mother India and congratulated him on his continued efforts towards improving the condition of youth, farmers, and the poor.

Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Dhami Highlights India’s Progress

In his message, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister referred to India’s progress in areas including confidence, innovation and development. Dhami said that under PM Modi’s guidance, the country has reached new heights in these areas.

He further stated that the Prime Minister’s leadership has brought new hopes and opportunities into the lives of millions of Indians. Dhami credited PM Modi’s guidance with playing an important role in taking the country’s development journey forward.

The Chief Minister’s message focused on India’s growth and achievements while conveying his birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Tweet: Special Prayer to Baba Kedar

Dhami also invoked Baba Kedar while extending his birthday wishes to PM Modi. He said he prayed for the Prime Minister’s long life, good health and a prosperous future.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further expressed hope that India would continue to progress and achieve new milestones under PM Modi’s leadership.

Dhami concluded his message with prayers and good wishes for the Prime Minister, combining his birthday greetings with a broader hope for India’s continued development.