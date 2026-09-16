Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his birthday as 'Yuva Sankalp Diwas' with youth in Dehradun. He expressed gratitude, outlined the youth's role in building a developed state and nation, and discussed government initiatives for them.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the “Yuva Sankalp Diwas” programme organised at Rangers Ground in Dehradun on Wednesday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also visited the photo exhibition set up at the venue.

Expressing his gratitude to the youth of the state for celebrating his birthday as “Yuva Sankalp Diwas”, CM Dhami said that being among the young people on his birthday was the biggest gift for him. He said the energy, enthusiasm and determination of the youth continuously inspire and energise him. “In the eyes of the youth, I see the vision of a developed and self-reliant Uttarakhand,” he said.

Vision for a Developed Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister said that the youth would play a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building a developed India by 2047. By 2047, when the country completes 100 years of Independence, today’s youth will be leading the development of the country and the state across various sectors.

He said the talent, hard work and innovation of the youth would be instrumental in realising the vision of a developed Uttarakhand as part of a developed India. CM Dhami said the youth of Uttarakhand are hardworking, talented, disciplined and capable of facing challenges.

Government Initiatives for Youth Empowerment

Providing them with the right direction, better opportunities and a transparent environment is a priority of the state government, he said. The government is continuously working to create new opportunities for the youth in every sector, from education and skill development to employment, self-employment, startups and sports, he added.

He said the government’s endeavour is to ensure that the youth of Uttarakhand do not have to leave their homes, villages or the state out of compulsion to pursue their dreams. “The youth should not only become job seekers but also job creators through entrepreneurship,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Artificial Intelligence, robotics, automation and digital technologies are rapidly transforming the nature of employment and industry. The state government is focusing on equipping young people with modern skills in line with future requirements, he said. He added that new self-employment opportunities are also being created through tourism, homestays and local products. To promote industrial development in the hill regions and generate employment at the local level, the government has decided to develop special industrial areas in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora districts.

State Youth Commission

CM Dhami said the establishment of the State Youth Commission is an important step towards connecting the hopes and aspirations of young people with policymaking. The government wants to ensure the voice and participation of the youth in the formulation of policies concerning them, he said.

The Youth Commission will play an important role in promoting skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation, while also digitally empowering young people and creating awareness about drug abuse, cybercrime and other social evils, he added.

Promoting Sports and Athletes

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand’s youth are also bringing laurels to the state at the national and international levels in sports. Following the successful hosting of the 38th National Games, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is also establishing a new identity as a sporting state, he said. The state government is continuously working to develop sports infrastructure and provide better opportunities to athletes, he added.

Ensuring Transparency with Anti-Copying Law

CM Dhami said a stringent anti-copying law has been implemented in the state to ensure transparency in recruitment processes and safeguard the future of hardworking youth. He said the government is committed to ensuring that no young person faces injustice after years of hard work and that their dreams and rights are protected. “No appointment is merely a number; behind every appointment lies the hard work of a young person and the hopes of their family,” he said.

CM's Message and Call to Action for Youth

The Chief Minister called upon the youth to set ambitious goals and work with dedication to achieve them. Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s message, “Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is achieved,” he urged young people to make hard work a habit, discipline their identity and make the desire to learn a part of their lives.

He also called upon the youth to use technology and mobile phones positively, saying digital platforms should be used not only for entertainment but also for enhancing knowledge and skills. In the age of social media, he urged young people to remain cautious about incomplete and misleading information and to verify every piece of information against facts.

Expressing concern over the growing trend of drug abuse among young people, CM Dhami said addiction not only weakens the body but also affects a person’s dreams and future. “The hands that should hold books and skills should not hold drugs,” he said. He urged the youth to stay away from drugs themselves and encourage their friends and people around them to do the same.

A 'Bouquet of Three Resolutions'

On his birthday, the Chief Minister asked the youth to give him a “bouquet of three resolutions.” He urged them to first set a major goal in life and work hard with full dedication to achieve it; secondly, stay away from drugs and help their peers do the same; and thirdly, once they achieve success in their chosen fields, contribute a part of their knowledge, experience and abilities towards the development of Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami said whether young people become doctors, engineers, scientists, sportspersons, teachers, entrepreneurs or join public service, they must first become good human beings and responsible citizens.

He expressed confidence that the dreams, hard work and determination of Uttarakhand’s youth would lay a strong foundation for building a developed Uttarakhand as part of a developed India. (ANI)