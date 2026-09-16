Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveiled the finisher medal for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026, set for Oct 18. The event aims to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle, featuring multiple race categories starting from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the finisher medal for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat, according to a CMO release. The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be held on October 18.

The event aims to promote fitness, a healthy lifestyle, sportsmanship and social participation. The half marathon will start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, cover a long route and finish at the same venue. It will also feature categories such as the Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and Champions with Disability Run.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

A Celebration of Delhi's Energy

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the half marathon held in Delhi is no longer just a sporting competition, but has become a celebration of the city’s energy, diversity and public participation.

She said that when we talk about ‘Fit India’ and ‘Fit Delhi’, such public-participation events become extremely important. Welcoming the Vedanta Group, all partners, volunteers, NGOs and organisations associated with the event, she said the event not only encourages people to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle but also brings society together.

The Chief Minister said more than 40,000 people had participated in the event last year, and there is considerable enthusiasm among Delhi residents this year as well. Participation by people from different age groups and social backgrounds makes the marathon a truly public-participation event. The participation of different groups, along with participants with disabilities, makes the event particularly special.

Growing Participation of Women

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the growing participation of women in the marathon as particularly encouraging. She said the large number of women coming forward to participate in fitness and running events reflects growing awareness about a healthy and active lifestyle. The increasing participation of women and youth is a sign of positive change in society, and such platforms encourage them to focus on health and confidence and to participate actively in public life.

CM Urges Vedanta Group on Social Initiatives

The Chief Minister urged the Vedanta Group to undertake major social development projects for needy and underprivileged sections in Delhi as well. She said that, in the spirit of ‘charity begins at home’, work should be undertaken for those sections in Delhi that need it the most.

The Delhi Government is ready to extend its cooperation to ensure that the benefits of Vedanta Group’s social initiatives reach underprivileged sections in Delhi. The Chief Minister said the Delhi Government would extend all possible support for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. The Metro, Tourism Department and other concerned agencies will provide the necessary support for arrangements related to the event.

Promoting the 'Fit India' Message

The Chief Minister said the ‘Fit India’ message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to inspire people across the country to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. Events such as the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon take this message forward through public participation. She appealed to the people of Delhi to join the event and see it not merely as a race, but as a commitment to a healthy lifestyle, community participation and a Fit Delhi.

Boosting Tourism and Branding Delhi

On this occasion, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that the Delhi Half Marathon has now become an important brand event in Delhi's annual calendar. People from all over the world come to participate in this event, and participants from different states across the country also reach Delhi.

Such major events promote tourism along with branding Delhi. The Delhi government is fully committed to promoting live events, concerts, and sporting events, and new policies are also being introduced in this direction. He urged everyone to actively participate in the Delhi Half Marathon on October 18 and contribute to fulfilling the resolve to develop Delhi as a major tourism destination. (ANI)