On World Environment Day, PM Modi echoed Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's call for collective action for a greener Delhi. Delhi is launching DUST Portal 2.0, an AI platform for monitoring dust pollution and ensuring compliance.

PM Modi Backs Call for Collective Action

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's call for collective action and public participation in tackling environmental challenges through sustainable, nature-based solutions. Sharing the message on X, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of environmentally responsible development, with a greener Delhi symbolising India's commitment to balancing growth and ecological sustainability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"On World Environment Day, Union Minister Shri @byadavbjp calls for collective action and public participation to address environmental challenges through nature-based solutions that are sustainable, cost-effective and capable of delivering long-term ecological benefits. He emphasises that a greener Delhi will be a symbol of India's commitment to balancing development with environmental responsibility," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted.

On World Environment Day, Union Minister Shri @byadavbjp calls for collective action and public participation to address environmental challenges through nature-based solutions that are sustainable, cost-effective and capable of delivering long-term ecological benefits. He… https://t.co/Hb9smBLWrd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 5, 2026

The PMO was replying to Yadav's post in which he shared an article written by him in an editorial on making the national capital dust-free. He wrote, "The government, led by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, is determined to match the environmental responsibility with a firm resolve to mobilise collective action to protect the planet. On World Environment Day, I write on how we plan to build a dust-free Delhi."

Delhi's Tech-Driven Fight Against Dust Pollution

Recently, Delhi Minister for Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of the upcoming DUST Portal 2.0, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)'s advanced AI-enabled environmental monitoring and compliance platform to strengthen Delhi's fight against dust pollution, which is scheduled for launch in the coming week.

The portal will help monitor parameters such as the presence of high-density green anti-dust nets and anti-smog guns. Automatic alerts will be triggered if there is any deviation in pollution levels beyond the prescribed norms, enabling timely remedial action.

A Tool for Transparency and Accountability

Speaking on the occasion, Sirsa said, "With the vision of ensuring clean air for the people of Delhi and a healthier future for our children, we are strengthening every system and mechanism available to us. DUST Portal 2.0 will become a powerful tool in making Delhi's pollution control efforts more effective, transparent and accountable.

"Our objective is not merely to collect data but to establish accountability. Every construction site must comply with dust control norms, and technology will help us identify violations in real time. Development works in Delhi cannot come at the cost of public health. DUST Portal 2.0 will ensure transparency, accountability and swift action against negligence," the Delhi Minister said.