PM Narendra Modi attended the 94th Indian Air Force Day aerial display 'Wings over Ganges' in Varanasi and inaugurated a new garment manufacturing facility, emphasizing industrial growth and women-led development in the region.

PM Modi Attends 94th Indian Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, held to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force under the theme “Wings over Ganges”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the programme.

Earlier today, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took to the skies over Varanasi on Sunday as the city prepares to host the Indian Air Force (IAF) Day Aerial Display-2026, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend as the Chief Guest. The aerial display, titled 'Wings over Ganges', is being held at Namo Ghat as part of the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations.

Aerial Display and Joint Operations

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, are scheduled to participate in the event. The aerial display featured a diverse range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also expected to participate, showcasing jointness in operations.

Industrial Development and Women Empowerment

Before attending the aerial display, PM Modi inaugurated Arvind Limited's new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, highlighting the region's potential for industrial investment, manufacturing-led growth and women-led development. The inauguration marks a step towards strengthening Uttar Pradesh's position as a destination for industrial investment and expanding its textile and apparel manufacturing sector. The predominantly women-led initiative also reflects a focus on women's participation in the workforce and the promotion of women-led development. The facility is expected to contribute to industrial growth in the region while creating opportunities in garment manufacturing.

Community Welcome in Varanasi

Earlier in the day, when the Prime Minister arrived in Varanasi, women welcomed him with BJP flags, the national Tricolour, flowers and traditional drums as he arrived in the city to attend the Air Force (IAF) Day Aerial Display-2026 as the Chief Guest on Sunday, expressing gratitude for his initiatives aimed at women's empowerment. Prime Minister Modi reached Varanasi Police Line and proceeded by road to Namo Ghat. Eight welcome points were arranged along the route, with women welcoming him at the first point, followed by other groups. Poonam Maurya, District Panchayat President of Varanasi, said the Prime Minister had consistently supported women since taking office, helping them gain self-respect, become self-reliant and develop confidence. "Ever since the Prime Minister took office, he has strongly supported women. Women used to be just added as names to the population, and they were never given priority anywhere. But ever since the Prime Minister came in, he has given women self-respect, made them self-reliant, and given them inner strength," Maurya said. She added that women in Kashi were eager to welcome the Prime Minister, who represents the Varanasi constituency. (ANI)