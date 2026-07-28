PM Modi met Assam MPs, assuring Centre's support for flood relief. The situation in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts is grim, with over 4.45 lakh people affected across six districts. Relief operations are underway for those affected.

PM Modi Assures Support Amid Assam Floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he discussed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of Assam during a meeting with Members of Parliament from the state and assured that the Centre is working closely with the Assam government to assist those affected. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he prayed for the safety and well-being of the people. "Met MPs from Assam and discussed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of the state. The Centre is working closely with the Assam Government in assisting those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi said in the post.

Ground Situation Worsens in Sivasagar

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam's Sivasagar district continued to worsen as floodwaters entered houses and submerged roads in Naujan village, leaving hundreds of families struggling for shelter, food and access to safe drinking water even as relief operations intensified. Visuals from the village on Monday showed houses surrounded by floodwaters, with residents wading through submerged roads to access essential supplies.

Local Leader Highlights 'Terrible' Conditions

Assam State President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Ahmed Ayubi, who visited the affected areas, described the situation in Sivasagar and neighbouring Charaideo district as "extremely bad" and said party workers had been deployed round-the-clock to assist flood-hit families. "The situation is very terrible. In Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, the condition is extremely bad. Our party workers are working everywhere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation, and the Chief Minister is also overseeing it," Ayubi told ANI. He said villagers informed him that government relief was reaching them, but access to clean drinking water remained a major concern.

Over 4.45 Lakh People Affected, says ASDMA

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation in the state remained grim on Tuesday, with over 4.45 lakh people affected across six districts, including Sivasagar and Charaideo. A total of 631 villages remain inundated, while relief operations continue through 184 camps and distribution centres sheltering nearly 28,700 people.

Authorities said no human casualties have been reported so far, although extensive damage has been caused to homes, roads, schools, agriculture and livestock across the affected districts. (ANI)