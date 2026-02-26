A political slugfest has erupted in Himachal Pradesh after state police confronted Delhi Police for detaining three individuals from a resort without prior notice. The ruling Congress defended the action, while the BJP accused the govt of obstruction.

A political slugfest has broken out in Himachal Pradesh following the recent confrontation between Delhi Police and Himachal Police over the detention of three persons from a resort in Chirgaon, with the ruling Congress defending the state police action and the BJP accusing the government of obstructing a lawful investigation. The controversy stems from an incident in which a Delhi Police team allegedly picked up three individuals from a resort in Shimla district, prompting intervention by Himachal Police and subsequent legal proceedings.

Congress Defends State Police Action

Reacting to the development, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan said the Shimla Police acted appropriately and strictly within the legal framework. Speaking to ANI and mediapersons in Shimla on Thursday, Chauhan asserted that the state government had no intention of protecting any criminal but insisted that due process must be followed. "Himachal Pradesh government has no intention of shielding any criminal, but every action must be taken within the ambit of law. The Delhi Police did not follow due procedure. As per rules, police from another state must inform the local police before carrying out such action. Since this was not done, Shimla Police acted as per law and registered an FIR. This is a matter of safety of Himachal's citizens and no agency can conduct such operations without prior information and compliance with rules." said Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to HP CM.

BJP Accuses Govt of Obstruction

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back at the Congress government, alleging that the state administration attempted to hinder Delhi Police's lawful action. BJP MLA Vinod Kumar claimed that Delhi Police was acting in accordance with the law and was eventually allowed to proceed only after completing formalities. Vinod Kumar further alleged that the Sukhu-led government was exerting pressure on police officials and attempting to shield those accused, adding that the incident had adversely affected the image of Himachal Pradesh Police. He also referred to the alleged protest by Youth Congress workers during a summit in Delhi, claiming that the police action was part of an investigation into that episode.

The incident has intensified political tensions in the state, with both parties trading accusations while the police maintain that legal procedures and inter-state coordination protocols are being followed. (ANI)