    Ashok Chavan goofs up after joining BJP, Devendra Fadnavis corrects him (WATCH)

    Ashok Chavan, who switched camp from the Congress to the BJP, mistakenly referred to Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar as “Mumbai Congress President” while he was being in inducted into the saffron party.

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the BJP, a day after quitting the Congress party, in a gaffe, referred to Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar as "Mumbai Congress President".

    Shortly after joining the BJP, the former chief minister of Maharashtra made a mistake in his speech to the assembled journalists and party members, who were there to welcome him to the fold. The faux pas left earned a round of laughter from BJP supporters and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also corrected Chavan’s mistake.

    'I thank Mumbai Congress president...," Ashok Chavan said, when he was immediately alerted by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

    Apologising for the error later, Chavan said, "I have just joined (the BJP). Hence, the mistake. I am starting a new journey by joining the BJP after 38 years in the Congress." "It is my first press conference in BJP office, pls understand," he stated.

    "I won't remark about any members of the party I spent so many years belonging to, but I was sincere with the Congress when I was with them. Now, I will make sure the BJP wins in my belt, whether it be in the Lok Sabha or state elections," he added.

    Chavan, the son of former chief minister Shankarrao Chavan, shocked the Congress on Monday by resigning from the organization ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Days after prominent Maharashtra Congressmen Baba Siddique and Milind Deora left the organisation, Chavan also left the party. Due to his suspected participation in the Mumbai Adarsh Housing scandal, Chavan resigned from his position as chief minister in 2010. He led the state Congress from 2014 until 2019.

