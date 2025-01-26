PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial, pays tribute to fallen heroes, bravehearts (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Sunday morning as India celebrates its 76th Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Sunday morning as India celebrates its 76th Republic Day. Along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi paid tributes to the fallen soldiers and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Located between India Gate and Vijay Chowk, National War Memorial houses the immortal Amar Jawan Jyoti also.

The iconic memorial, inaugurated in 2019, features four concentric circles and an eternal flame. Amar Jawan Jyoti, symbolizing immortal soldiers, merged with the National War Memorial's new flame in 2022. The structure, with a 15-square-foot base, stands as a testament to over 26,000 soldiers' sacrifices, fostering national pride and unity since Independence.

The memorial stands as a tribute to those who lost their lives in significant conflicts, including the India-China War in 1962, India-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965, and 1971, Kargil Conflict in 1999, and UN peacekeeping missions.

Spread across approximately 40 acres, the National War Memorial boasts four concentric circles - 'Amar Chakra,' 'Veerta Chakra,' 'Tyag Chakra,' and 'Rakshak Chakra.' The names of 25,942 soldiers are inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

Republic Day 2025

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Around 10,000 guests have been invited to see the parade at Kartavya Path, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance.

In the parade, thirty-one tableaux will be showcased on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. In a first, a tri-services tableau will showcase the spirit of jointness and integration among the armed forces. Cultural performances by at least 5,000 artistes will cover the entire Kartavya Path for the first time.

