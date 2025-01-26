'National pride & unity': Google celebrates India's 76th Republic Day with wildlife-themed doodle

Google has unveiled a special doodle to mark India's 76th Republic Day, celebrating the country's rich diversity and national pride. The colourful design, created by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre, features a series of animals representing various regions of India, intricately woven into the letters of 'GOOGLE' to resemble a lively 'wildlife parade'.

A snow leopard in traditional Ladakhi attire, a tiger wearing a dhoti-kurta and holding a musical instrument, and a flying peacock are prominent. The doodle also includes a blackbuck carrying a ceremonial staff, along with other animals representing different regions of India.

The doodle was designed to commemorate an event that stands as a symbol of unity and patriotism across the nation. As per the description on Google's website, the doodle captures the essence of Republic Day, an occasion that brings the country together in a spirit of pride and celebration. Dahotre, reflecting on India's vast diversity, stated, "Republic Day holds great significance for India, as it unites people across the nation and ignites a sense of patriotism in every Indian."

31 tableaux to be showcased at Republic Day parade

31 tableaux will be displayed on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade, including 16 from states and union territories and 15 from central ministries and organizations. The theme is 'Golden India: Heritage and Development'.

State-of-the-art weaponry, including the BrahMos missile, Pinaka rocket system, and Akash air defense system, will be showcased during the parade. The army's Battle Surveillance System 'Sanjay' and DRDO's 'Pralay' missile will also be displayed for the first time.

The T-90 'Bhishma' tank, Nag missile system, and Vehicle Mounted Infantry Mortar System (AIRAVAT) will also be part of the parade.

Also read: 'We bow to great men, women who made our Constitution...': PM Modi extends greetings on 76th Republic Day

The flypast will include 40 Indian Air Force aircraft, including the C-130J Super Hercules, C-17 Globemaster, and SU-30 fighter jets. Three Dornier aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard will also participate.

Latest Videos