Fresh floods from heavy rains have hit several Odisha districts, with Balasore being one of the worst-hit. Over 41,000 people have been evacuated as a precaution, and the administration has intensified relief and rescue measures.

Fresh flooding triggered by heavy rainfall has affected several districts of Odisha, with Balasore among the worst-hit areas, prompting the administration to intensify relief and rescue measures.

According to officials, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Keonjhar have been affected by the latest spell of flooding. Floodwater has affected hundreds of villages across the districts, with authorities evacuating more than 41,000 people to safer locations as a precautionary measure. In Balasore, Remuna block, Balasore Sadar block and parts of Bahanaga and Basta have been affected by the floods.

Official Response and Monitoring

Speaking about the situation, Balasore District Magistrate Suryavanshi Mayur Vikas said the administration has deployed officials across the affected areas and is closely monitoring developments. "Remuna block, Balasore Sadar block, and some areas of Bahanaga and Basta have been affected by floods. It is raining in Jharkhand, so there is a high possibility of water coming from there as well. All officials have been deployed in the area," the District Magistrate said.

He said the administration's immediate focus was to ensure that essential supplies reached people affected by the flooding. "We are trying to ensure that food and drinking water reach all people affected by the floods. Medical teams have also been put on alert," Vikas said.

The administration is particularly keeping a watch on the possibility of additional water entering northern Odisha following rainfall in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Impact and Rescue Operations

The fresh spell of flooding has come after two days of heavy rainfall, which has caused rivers in northern Odisha to swell and inundate villages and roads in several districts. Authorities have opened relief centres and moved people from low-lying areas to safer locations.

According to reports, 429 villages across 52 blocks in the affected districts have been impacted by floodwater. Rescue and relief operations have been stepped up, with 79 rescue teams deployed in the affected areas.

In Balasore, several areas have reported waterlogging and inundation following heavy rainfall. The administration has been monitoring vulnerable locations and making arrangements for evacuation wherever required.

Heightened Vigilance Amid Alerts

The latest flood situation has also raised concerns in neighbouring Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak, along with Jajpur, Sundargarh and Keonjhar. Authorities are monitoring river levels and rainfall in these districts and have kept disaster-response teams ready.

The Central Water Commission has also warned of a flash-flood risk in parts of Odisha, while the India Meteorological Department has forecast further heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. An alert was issued for 11 districts amid continuing rainfall activity.

Authorities are therefore maintaining heightened vigilance in vulnerable areas and coordinating evacuation, relief distribution and medical preparedness.

(ANI)