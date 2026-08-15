BSP chief Mayawati marked the 80th Independence Day by calling for greater accountability from high institutions. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to dream big, expressing confidence that India will become a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Mayawati Calls for Accountability

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday extended her greetings on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, while calling upon those in high constitutional positions to be more "conscious of their duties" and fulfil the promise of a corruption-free and inclusive nation. In a message shared on social media platform X, the BSP chief emphasised that the joy of Independence Day should be matched by true accountability from the country's high institutions. "Heartiest congratulations and many best wishes on the 80th Independence Day today to all Indian citizens living in the country and across the world, as well as their families. No matter how much joy, enthusiasm, mutual brotherhood, and harmony people celebrate today's Independence Day with, it will not be enough; however, it would be better if those occupying high constitutional and legal positions remain more conscious of their duties, because the public has now started expecting more from them regarding their correct and true accountability toward the actual country and public interest," Mayawati stated.

Highlighting that the strength of the Indian democracy lies in its system of accountability, Mayawati added, "On special occasions like Independence Day, people hope that the high institutions here will fulfil the objective and responsibility of the 'checks and balances' of the Indian Constitution with full honesty and dedication," she added.

Mayawati asserted that the ultimate goal of the Republic must be the upliftment of the marginalised sections of society. "Only then will the true benefit of India being a Republic reach the people here--especially the crores of Dalits, Tribals, extremely backward classes, Muslims, and other religious minorities, including the poor of all sections of society, laborers, farmers, youth, women, and other hardworking people--in the form of a life free from unemployment and corruption, full of joy and prosperity; and only then will the democracy and sacred Constitution here prove to be meaningful according to everyone's expectations," she said.

PM Modi Sets 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 Goal

Meanwhile, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047, asking the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward--even amidst difficulties and disasters--naturally emerges," he added.

Earlier today, Modi also extended greetings to the nation and paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice in the fight against colonial rule. In a post on X, he said, "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat. Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come."