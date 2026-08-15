Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to freedom fighters, defining true freedom as constitutional guarantees. He criticised the Modi govt, saying constitutional values and social harmony have faced 'serious challenges' in the last 10 years.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices secured the nation's independence. However, he emphasised that true freedom extends far beyond mere liberation from colonial rule. In an X post, he said, "Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on Independence Day. We pay our humble tribute to the countless freedom fighters who gave their all in the struggle for India's freedom. Their courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith in our nation continue to inspire us."

Reflecting on India's 79-year journey, the senior leader acknowledged the country's remarkable collective resolve and achievements, while noting that many national aspirations remain unfulfilled. "Over the past 79 years, India's journey has been one of remarkable achievements, struggles and collective resolve. We have travelled a long way, but as a nation, many aspirations still remain unfulfilled. For us, freedom was never merely liberation from British rule. It is the assurance bestowed upon every Indian by our Constitution: of equality, dignity, justice and the freedom to speak without fear. These values remain the greatest strength of our Democracy and the strongest safeguard of every citizen," he said.

Kharge Launches Critique of Government

He further launched a sharp critique of the ruling government, stating that the nation's constitutional values, democratic institutions, and social harmony have faced "serious challenges" over the past ten years. "Over the past decade, our Constitutional values, democratic institutions and social harmony have faced serious challenges. Our youth deserve opportunities to fulfil their aspirations. Our farmers deserve dignity and justice for their toil. Our women deserve equality, empowerment and an equal voice in shaping India's future," he said.

Further, he emphasised that Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities, and economically weaker sections must receive the full measure of equality and social justice promised by the Constitution. "Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities and economically weaker sections must receive the full measure of equality and justice promised by our Constitution. On this Independence Day, our greatest resolve must be hope. Jai Hind," he said.

PM Modi Hoists Flag at Red Fort

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort on the 80th Independence Day. The hoisting of the National Flag was synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, is commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, and the Gun Position Officer is Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.